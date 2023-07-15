18-Year-Old Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Route 303 Crash In Rockland

Rockland County resident Daniel Rivera, of Central Nyack, was killed around 3:50 a.m., Friday, July 14, on Route 303 in West Nyack.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, officers found Rivera after police received reports of a person lying in the roadway.

Rivera, who was riding an electric scooter, which was found heavily damaged, had sustained severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.

A witness who stayed at the scene recalled seeing a white SUV in front of his vehicle, traveling southbound on Rt. 303 in the righthand lane.

The SUV was described to act in a way that appeared to have hit something in the roadway and continued in a southerly direction, the witness told police.

The witness pulled over and found Rivera in the roadway and called 911.

The Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and performed their investigation, which caused that portion of Rt 303 to be closed for several hours.

As the investigation was still ongoing, the driver of a white Honda Pilot, identified as Patrick J. Sharkey III, age 35, of Garnerville, came to Clarkstown Police headquarters to report that he had hit someone on Route 303 earlier, Peters said.

Sharkey was arrested and charged with:

Operator leaving the scene of an accident - resulting in death (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operation - permanent revocation (felony)

Circumvent interlock device

He was arraigned and held on a $50,000 bond.

