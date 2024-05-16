18-Year-Old Admits Accidentally Shooting GF During Family Fight In Hudson Valley

Orange County resident Joseph Lightfoot, of Wallkill, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon in Orange County Court on Tuesday, May 14, stemming from a shooting that occurred in the Village of Walden on Thursday, April 25.

According to prosecutors, Lightfoot, his girlfriend, and another man exited a truck and began physically fighting with a man during a family argument over property that was allegedly stolen from the relative’s driveway.

During the fight, Lightfoot pulled out a loaded, unlicensed pistol from his hoodie, aimed it at the male resident, and fired a single shot. The bullet struck his girlfriend in the wrist and shattered a car window.

He later confessed to shooting the weapon, for which he did not have a permit, during an interview with Village of Walden Police.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors recommended that Lightfoot be sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of parole.

“This defendant’s life-threatening actions endangered the lives of numerous people,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

“While his careless choices thankfully did not result in the death of another, such an outcome was easily foreseeable under the circumstances.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31.

