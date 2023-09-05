$1.5M Fraud: Rockland Man Lied To Investors About Being Licensed Broker

Rockland County resident Jeffrey Tognetti Jr., age 26, of Piermont, was charged on Thursday, Aug. 31 with wire fraud, said Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

As alleged in public court proceedings in White Plains feral court, Tognetti ran a scheme that solicited and obtained funds from victims based on the misrepresentations that, among other things, he was a licensed Series 3 and 7 broker in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, and that he would invest the money he received from victims in the stock market and cryptocurrency.

To induce victims to give him money, Tognetti routinely made false statements, including lies that he worked at a hedge fund known as Parallax Capital Advisors LLC and created technology that allowed him to trade cryptocurrency.

Without their knowledge or authorization, Tognetti misappropriated his victims’ funds by, among other things, using them for personal gain and transferring the money to other individuals.

He was charged with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the US Attorney's Office said.

Any individuals who believe they may have been the victim of Tognetti can contact Homeland Security Investigations at https://www.ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.

