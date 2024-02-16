14-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Plow Truck In Rockland

The accident occurred in Rockland County around 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the area of N. Liberty Drive and Wayne Avenue in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker, the teen was riding a motorbike when he collided with a privately owned plow truck.

The victim was treated at the scene by Rockland Paramedics and Stony Point Ambulance Corp, and then transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Becker said.

The operator of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

