Boy Killed After Being Struck By Truck In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, on Vassar Road in the town of Poughkeepsie.

According to Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Ralph Cropley, at the time of the crash, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was being driven by a 60-year-old resident of the town of Poughkeepsie in a southerly direction on Vassar Road.

A preliminary investigation found that the teen was riding north on the south side of the road when he crossed into the path of the truck, Cropley said.

Cropley said the teen was transported to a local hospital with injuries, where he later died.

The pickup driver is cooperating with police, he added.

The identity of the victim was not released pending family notification.

Vassar Road was closed while the scene was documented.

The investigation is ongoing, and the department asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Traffic Division at 845-790-4686.

