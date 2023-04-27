14-Year-Old Charged With Making Active Shooter 911 Call At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at Pine Bush High School in Pine Bush.

The teen, from the town of Wallkill, was arrested by the New York State Police after calling Orange County 911 and reporting there was an active shooter inside Pine Bush High School, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Numerous law enforcement agencies throughout the county responded along with the town of Crawford Police and the state police and quickly determined that the call was unfounded, Nevel said.

The investigation revealed that the 14-year-old student called 911 using another student’s cell phone and reported a shooter was in the school. It was determined that there was no threat to the students or the public, he added.

The student, who was not identified due to his age, was issued a Family Court appearance ticket and released to the custody of his parents.

The teen is a student at Pine Bush High School.

