COVID-19: 12 Symptoms Of 'Long COVID' Revealed In New Study

So-called "Long COVID" is the term used for those who experience effects from their infection for months or more.

The findings, released in the medical journal JAMA on Thursday, May 25, also identify 12 symptoms of "Long COVID":

Post-exertional malaise ( fatigue that worsens after physical or mental activity)

Fatigue

Dizziness

Brain fog

Loss of smell or taste

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Heart palpitations

Thirst

Chronic cough

Chest pain

Issues with sexual desire or capacity

Abnormal movements

A total of 9,764 adults were involved in the study, of which 8,646 had COVID-19.

To review the complete study findings, click here.

