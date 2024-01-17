$10M Price Cut: Alec Baldwin's NY Estate Back On Market With Movie Theater, Wine Tasting Room

The “30 Rock” star, age 65, appears in a new promotional video for his Long Island mansion – located in Amagansett at 335 Town Lane – which was relisted Tuesday, Jan. 16 for $18.9 million.

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse, situated on 10 acres and boasting seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, was originally listed for $29 million in September 2022, Behind the Hedges reports.

Baldwin purchased the estate in 1995 and has since had two additions put in, the “Beetlejuice” star says in a promotional video from Saunders & Associates.

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” he says. “You just can’t get this out here anymore. You can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett, that I know of.”

Inside, new buyers will have no problem entertaining with a grand eat-in kitchen, wine tasting room, and movie theater.

“Every detail of this impeccable cedar shingle retreat has been curated to maximize indoor/outdoor space and utilize natural light throughout the year,” reads the listing.

Outside, there’s a 625-square-foot pavilion featuring a “magnificent” fieldstone fireplace, a western-facing gunite pool and spa, and a fenced vegetable garden.

For Baldwin, parting with his home of nearly three decades will be bittersweet.

“I’ve always loved it here. It’s a very, very low-density area and I love coming here,” he says in the video.

“I’m always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime because it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

A native New Yorker, Baldwin was born on Long Island in Amityville and raised in Massapequa.

Click here to view the complete listing from Saunders & Associates.

