$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

The second-prize winning ticket matched the winning numbers 7-11-19-53-68 but not the Powerball of 23, for the Monday, March 25 game, said the New York Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh, lottery officials said.

There was also one third-prize-winning ticket sold in Westchester County in Ardsley. The winner, who matched four numbers plus the Powerball, took home $50,000, lottery officials added.

The Ardsley ticket was sold at the Ardsley Snack Mart, 730 Saw Mill River Road.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

