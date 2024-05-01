Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Mega Millions Player Wins $1 Million At Popular Hudson Valley Store

A Mega Millions player walked away with a cool $1 million cash after winning the second-place prize on a ticket purchased at a lucky Hudson Valley store.

Someone won $1 million after purchasing a second-prize winning Mega Millions ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

 Photo Credit: New York State Lottery/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The winner picked all five numbers -- 10-18-27-37-61 and a Powerball of 5 -- but failed to pick the Powerball to win the large haul of cash for the Tuesday, April 30 game, said New York Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh.

No word yet on who the winner is.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70, and the Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. 

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

