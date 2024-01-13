Xfinity Rate Hikes For TV, Broadband Take Effect

The price hikes are likely to show up on customers' bills in January, parent company Comcast announced on its website.

The company attributed "rising costs from our entertainment partners, as well as the investments we make to bring you the most reliable experience," for the rate increases.

According to a report by PCMag, broadband-only subscribers are likely to see a $3 increase in most markets, and TV subscribers will see rates vary more.

Most TV bundles will increase by $2 and additional fees for broadcast stations or regional sports networks could go up by at most $9.95, the outlet reported.

A report by Cord Cutters News said that internet rates could go up by $4 a month on average across all broadband packages and that TV rates could go up by $6 a month.

More information about the rate hikes can be found in a document included in customers' bill statements 30 days before the increases are set to take effect.

Those who currently have a promotional price will not see increases take effect until that period is over, according to Xfinity.

