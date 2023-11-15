Wrong-Way Driver Caught After Striking Cop Cruiser On I-84 In Kent: Police

The woman's arrest stemmed from an incident in Putnam County on Saturday, Nov. 11 around 1:45 a.m., when a vehicle was reported to be traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in Kent.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's deputy found the vehicle and attempted to stop it. They were eventually able to get the car to pull over, but not before it struck a Village of Brewster cruiser near the Route 312 exit (Exit 65), authorities said.

Luckily, the officer inside the cruiser was not injured. However, a Kent Police officer who helped respond to the call was hurt when he was struck by an uninvolved vehicle. He and the occupants of this vehicle were taken to Danbury Hospital for minor injuries.

Upon talking to the driver, identified as 41-year-old Lynne Cabiati of Brewster, sheriff's deputies quickly found out that she was unaware she had been traveling in the wrong direction. Authorities then determined that Cabiati was intoxicated and took her into custody after she allegedly failed several sobriety tests, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities later learned that the original 911 call reporting Cabiati had been placed in Dutchess County, meaning that she made it quite a far distance while traveling in the wrong lane.

After her arrest, Cabiati was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving.

Cabiati was later processed at the Sheriff's Office and was released to a relative. She will appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a later date.

