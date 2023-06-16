Woman Attacks Man With Beer Can, Slams His Head Into Door Jam In Kent: Police

The assault happened in Putnam County on Monday, June 12, when Kent Police responded to a residence on Longfellow Drive for an active physical dispute around 9:30 a.m.

Officers then interviewed Carmel residents Michael Caruana, age 56, and Siobhan Davis, age 43, and determined that the dispute had happened around 5 a.m. when Caruana had told Davis that he could not believe she had gotten into the residence.

Caruana then told officers that Davis had punched him in the face, smashed a beer can into his head, and slammed his head into the corner of a door jam.

After this, Caruana then began lying on a couch, at which point Davis allegedly walked by, grabbed a kitchen knife, and poked him on the left side of the face.

Officers then observed an abrasion on the top of Caruana's head in addition to a small cut on the left side of his face.

Davis was then arrested and charged with second-degree assault. She was arraigned before a judge before being released on her own recognizance, police said.

