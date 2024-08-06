A vigil for Putnam County resident William "Billy" May of Brewster, who died on Friday, March 29, in Danbury at the age of 26, will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the field at Grace Life Community Church at 520 Route 312 in Brewster.

The memorial will be public and will be a way for community members to remember him during the week of what would have been his 27th birthday, according to his girlfriend, Amanda Ingles.

Born in the Westchester County village of Bronxville in 1997, May graduated from Brewster High School in 2016 and had been a proud member of the Brewster Fire Department since 2020, where he was described as a "rising star" by the department.

May also worked for the Pelham Manor Department of Public Works for five years in addition to dedicating time to Eight4Five Services in Brewster.

In addition to Amanda and her daughter, May is survived by his father, William; his mother, Johanna; his brother Christopher; and his sister, Jennifer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.