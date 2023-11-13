Fair 45°

Victim Shot At Gas Station In Kent: Suspect Caught, Police Say

A suspect has been apprehended following a shooting at a Hudson Valley gas station that left one person injured, police said.

<p>The shooting happened at a Sunoco gas station in Kent on Route 52, police said.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday evening, Nov. 10, when Kent Police responded to a Sunoco gas station at 1320 Route 52 on a report of shots fired. 

According to the department, arriving officers soon found a victim with a gunshot wound. A description of the suspect and their vehicle was then quickly given to authorities in the area. 

With this information, the suspect was apprehended with help from New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Their identity has not yet been released. 

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to Kent Police.

