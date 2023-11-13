Victim Shot At Gas Station In Kent: Suspect Caught, Police Say

The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday evening, Nov. 10, when Kent Police responded to a Sunoco gas station at 1320 Route 52 on a report of shots fired.

According to the department, arriving officers soon found a victim with a gunshot wound. A description of the suspect and their vehicle was then quickly given to authorities in the area.

With this information, the suspect was apprehended with help from New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Their identity has not yet been released.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to Kent Police.

