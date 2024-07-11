Update: Abused Dog On Mend After Being Found Emaciated In Kent Animal Cruelty Case

Abby, an 8-year-old Catahoula leopard mix dog, was rescued after being found in a state of severe emaciation at a Putnam County residence in Kent on Chief Nimham Drive on Sunday, June 23.

After the discovery, Abby's owner, Shannon McMahon of Kent, age 42, was arrested by the Putnam County SPCA and charged with animal cruelty.

According to the SPCA, when she was found, Abby only weighed 21 pounds when she should have been at least 50 pounds. However, since she was brought to Guardian Veterinary Specialists, Abby has gained 7 pounds with just general care and proper food intake, officials said on Thursday, July 11.

She is now in the care of a "loving and caring" member of GVS and has been released from hospital care.

McMahon was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday. She faces up to a year in jail, a thousand-dollar fine, or both.

According to Putnam SPCA Chief Ken Ross, Abby was one of the most emaciated animals seen by the organization.

Anyone who sees any instance of animal cruelty in Putnam can call the SPCA at 845-520-6915.

