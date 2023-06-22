Unpermitted Solicitors, Illegal Dumpers Nabbed In Carmel

The summonses were all issued in Putnam County in the town of Carmel over the period of a week in response to quality-of-life complaints from residents and business owners, according to an announcement from Carmel Police on Friday, June 16.

The first of the summonses was issued on Thursday, June 8, when a Carmel detective happened upon a man "playing" a fake violin with a loudspeaker at the Mahopac Village Center, the department said.

After the detective determined the man did not have a permit to solicit in the town and was fully aware of his activities, even telling officers that it was his job, the man was issued a summons.

The second incident happened on Friday, June 9, when a detective responded to a complaint from a resident involving an aggressive door-to-door solicitor in the area of Union Valley Road.

The person was found to be involved with an out-of-town pest control company and was also issued a summons after he was found to not have a permit to solicit in Carmel.

The last summons resulted from a complaint on Tuesday, June 6, when Carmel residents contacted the town's building department regarding an incident of illegal dumping on Bullet Hole Road.

Officers then began investigating the complaint and eventually issued a summons to a Scott Road resident who had been responsible for the dumping, according to police.

Anyone who sees unpermitted soliciting or illegal dumping taking place in Carmel is asked to call police at 845-628-1300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.