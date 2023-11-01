Support Swells For Longtime Brewster Firefighter Severely Injured In Equipment Rollover

Putnam County resident Phillip McMurray is well-known in his hometown of Southeast as someone who has dedicated himself to serving others as an over 50-year member of the Brewster Fire Department, Little League coach, and Boy Scouts troop leader.

Unfortunately, McMurray was seriously injured when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over him, causing him critical injuries that left him hospitalized for a month and a half.

To help McMurray deal with his extensive hospital bills, his son, Phil McMurray, started a GoFundMe page on Friday, Oct. 27 to raise money for his recovery effort.

"I need to raise money to help with medical bills and to make his house handicap accessible for when he is finally able to return home," McMurray's son wrote on the page, also adding that he will have to stay in the hospital for a few more weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

According to McMurray's son, McMurray suffered a fractured spine and broke his neck, back, pelvis, ribs, and cheekbones as a result of the accident.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 31, just over $5,500 had been raised for McMurray out of a $100,000 goal.

In a post on social media, the Brewster Fire Department asked community members to consider donating to McMurray's fundraiser.

"Phil is always around to help others, now he is in need of some help himself," they wrote.

Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

