Support Pours In To Help Putnam Valley Deli Owners Rebuild After Fire

The blaze, which happened on Sunday, June 16 in Putnam County, broke out at the Putnam Valley Market Deli at 4 Sunset Hill Rd., which has been in business for more than three decades.

According to the owner's daughter, Alexa Santucci, the fire destroyed the physical structure of the deli's upper floor and also took away "years of hard work and dedication that my dad poured into building this small business."

To help find the resources needed to rebuild, Santucci began a GoFundMe fundraising page days after the blaze to collect donations.

"This fire has left our family in a state of shock and distress, as the deli was not only my dad's source of livelihood but also a cherished gathering place for the community," Santucci wrote on the page, adding, "Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in helping my dad restore what was lost in the fire and continue serving our community."

The deli is clearly an integral part of the community, as in only two days, more than $10,000 in donations were raised. The effort was so successful that Santucci is no longer accepting donations, as the fundraiser cleared its ultimate goal.

"Your generosity has been a beacon of hope during a difficult time, and I'm overwhelmed with emotion as I think about all the love and support you guys have shown for my father," Santucci wrote in an update on Monday, June 17.

She continued, "The fire at the Putnam Valley Market today has certainly caused some damage, but your help has given us the chance to start rebuilding and recovering. Your love and support mean the world to me and my family, and we're forever grateful for your kindness."

