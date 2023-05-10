Students Urged To Stop Playing 'Assassin' Game With Water Guns In Putnam: Police

The game, known as "Assassin," involves players using these realistic-looking water guns to "assassinate" their targets, which often happens in public places, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a call in Putnam County on Tuesday morning involving a group of high school students playing the game, which they say can lead to "dangerous situations" such as trespassing and unsafe driving.

Additionally, the game can "cause confusion and panic among bystanders" who may mistake the realistic-looking toys for real weapons, leading to unnecessary police responses and accidental injuries, sheriff's deputies added.

Similar police responses have occurred in Mahopac and Putnam Valley, the Sheriff's Office added.

As a result, the Sheriff's Office is urging students to choose a safer and more responsible game to play.

Authorities are also asking parents to closely monitor their children's behavior and make sure they are not endangering themselves or others.

"We appreciate the cooperation of the public in this matter and will continue to work towards ensuring the safety of our county," sheriff's deputies said on social media.

