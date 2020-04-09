COVID-19: Area HS Baseball Team Raises Money For Hospital Workers

A Hudson Valley high school baseball team has created a fundraising campaign to raise money for healthcare workers in the region on the front lines combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The John Jay High School baseball team in East Fishkill has launched a viral video alongside a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to raise money for the crews at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie who have been working around the clock.

Varsity baseball coach Eric Frink said they are looking to raise at least $10,000, which would be used to provide supplies, food, and other necessary items to essential workers at the hospital.

Frink instructed the community to share his video with at least four people on social media, while tagging it with #TruePatriotPride. Frink challenged his coaching staff, team, their parents and the John Jay administration to step up and donate to the cause.

In just two days, the fundraiser has already seen $1,385 in donations from 29 people.

“They are the true heroes in this fight against coronavirus,” he said in the video. “Take a video of yourself challenging people to donate, and include the link to this fundraiser.”

Anyone interesting in donating or sharing the video can do so here .

