Shrapnel From Exploded Utility Line Fuse Injures Carmel Man

The incident happened in Putnam County on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 around 9:45 a.m., when Carmel Police officers and members of the Mahopac Falls Fire Department were sent to the area of Birch Road near Lake Secor for a report of utility wires that were down and burning, according to Lt. Michael Bodo.

While units were responding to the call, they received a report of a man who had possibly received a gunshot wound on Orchard Road, only blocks away from the downed wires, Bodo said.

Multiple officers then rushed to the scene and found a homeowner outside of his residence with an injury to his arm.

The victim then told police that he had been outside when he had heard a loud noise and immediately felt pain in his left arm, which was bloodied and appeared to have an entry wound.

Eventually, detectives were able to determine that a utility line fuse had blown in front of the victim's home as a result of the wires burning blocks away, and the shrapnel from the explosion had pierced his arm.

Westchester Medical Center staff were later able to remove the shrapnel from the victim's arm, Bodo said.

