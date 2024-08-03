A Few Clouds 86°

Severe Storm System Knocks Out Power In Putnam

A line of severe storms sweeping through the Hudson Valley has caused downed trees and branches, leading to thousands of power outages.

A radar image of the region at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 shows severe storms moving from west to east.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester counties have been the most heavily affected.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, a total of 2,224 customers in Rockland power were without power. In Putnam, 1,420 customers were affected, and in Westchester, 721.

Drenching downpours have led to localized flooding in parts of the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for:

  • Westchester
  • Rockland
  • Orange
  • Putnam
  • Nassau
  • New York City

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

