Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Carmel Resident

Putnam County resident Roy Clayton was last seen on Thursday afternoon, July 27 when he left his Carmel residence on foot, according to Carmel Police.

Clayton, whose age was not given, was last seen wearing jeans and white shoes. He may have walked in the areas of Myrtle Avenue, Baldwin Place Road, and Stillwater Road.

Police said he is a vulnerable adult.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Carmel Police at 845-628-1300.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon to the left.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.