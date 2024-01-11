Scammer Posing As Priest, Soliciting Gift Cards From Victims In Putnam: Police

The warning was issued on Wednesday, Jan. 10 by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, which said the scammer is continuing to "exploit the generosity of our community."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the scammer has been posing as a local priest over phone calls to solicit gift cards from victims. Those who receive such a call are warned to verify the identity of the person or organization claiming to be on the other line before taking any action.

"We urge everyone to exercise caution and remain skeptical when approached for contributions or financial assistance," the Sheriff's Office wrote on social media, adding, "Legitimate organizations and individuals will not typically request gift cards or money through unsolicited phone calls or messages."

The Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a similar scheme based in Carmel in December.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call can contact the Sheriff's Office at 845 225-4500.

