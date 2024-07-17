Scam Alert: Callers Posing As Homeland Security, Targeting Putnam Businesses

The scam was detailed in an announcement by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 17, in which authorities said that businesses in the area have received calls from entities claiming to be from the United States Department of Homeland Security or other agencies.

The caller will tell victims that their business's computer has been compromised and that they will help clean up malware and investigate the cause.

Scammers will also reference real people and request their contact information for follow-up, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that this is likely based on website searches.

"It's crucial to understand that this is not real, and the calls should be terminated immediately to prevent any potential harm," the Sheriff's Office warned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.