Popular Realtor, Youth Sports Coach From Mahopac Dies At Age 66

Yorktown Heights resident and prominent real estate broker John Kincart died on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the age of 66 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary.

Kincart was known for his professional career in real estate, becoming the number-one agent for the firm Houlihan Lawrence in both the Yorktown School District since 2013 and the town of Cortlandt's Lakeland School District in 2014.

He engaged in real estate appraisal, site planning and development, construction, residential sales, and commercial sales and rentals for more than three decades in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties.

According to his obituary, Kincart eventually arrived at his successful career in real estate after showing natural leadership ability from a young age. Born in Tarrytown in 1957, Kincart developed a love for adventure at an early age and was proud to have the role of oldest brother throughout his childhood.

After graduating from Mahopac High School in Putnam County, Kincart went on to attend the Coast Guard Academy before shifting to Cathedral College in New York City. He eventually graduated Magna Cum Laude while considering priesthood and began teaching at Cathedral Prep.

While teaching there, Kincart helped start and coach the school's first soccer program, which began a lifelong passion for coaching youth sports teams.

After teaching, Kincart began a career in sales with Sara Lee before switching to real estate, eventually co-founding Kincart Associates with his wife, Elaine.

During his ten-year stretch as the number-one agent in Yorktown, Kincart also dedicated his time to serving the town's Assessment Review and Planning Boards. Additionally, Kincart's community service also consisted of coaching gigs with the Yorktown Youth Soccer Club and Athletic Club baseball program.

In addition to his coaching work, Kincart also played with the Yorktown Recreation Department Men's Softball League for several years.

Despite busying himself with his career and community service, Kincart always made time for his family, including Elaine, their children, Brianna and Conor, and their “dog-ter” Rory. This included designing their own home, elaborate birthday parties, family vacations, and annual wood-chopping parties, according to his obituary.

All in all, Kincart will be remembered as someone who dedicated their life to serving others, his obituary said.

"He had a powerful presence, and you could always tell if he was, or was not, in the room. His love and commitment to his family, friends, and community drove everything he did," his obituary read.

Kincart is survived by Elaine, Brianna, and Conor; his mother, Grace; his siblings, Mary, Christine, Joe and Laurie, Stephen and Sue, and Andy; and their children and grandchildren.

A service for Kincart will be held on Friday, Dec. 8 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home located at 945 East Main St. in Shrub Oak.

A funeral mass will then be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights at 137 Moseman Rd.

Kincart's full obituary can be read by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.