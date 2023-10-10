Police To Conduct Random Checks At Houses Of Worship In Putnam After Israel Attacks

The "frequent and random" checks will be performed at all houses of worship in Putnam County, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Oct. 5.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office's Operations, Standards, and Intelligence Division will be monitoring the situation and will be in constant communication with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to make sure intelligence is shared, authorities said.

"There is currently no alarming information from any source pertaining to our region," Captain Michael Grossi said, adding, "We will stay in communication and monitor all intelligence as events continue to unfold."

Anyone who observes any suspicious or unusual behavior is asked to call 911, the Sheriff's Office said.

