Police Officer From Mahopac Dies At Age 53

Putnam County resident Daniel Bruno of Mahopac died on Thursday, June 22 at the age of 53, according to his obituary.

Born in 1969 in Mount Kisco, Bruno graduated from Somers High School before serving his country with the US Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he then began school at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry with the intent of becoming a veterinarian.

However, Bruno soon found another calling and pivoted to becoming a police officer with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, eventually beginning work in Beacon.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, Bruno was passionate about fitness and could often be found outside taking part in his favorite pastimes, which included hunting, fishing, boating, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, and "sled-dragging," his obituary said.

Bruno is survived by his mother, Pamela Slobey; his sisters, Julie Bruno-Sullivan and Lisa Parker; his partner, Theresa Zieran; and his close friends, Anthony Cassone, Joseph Cassone, Michael Butironi, and Matt Cable.

Visiting hours for Bruno will be held on Monday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac at 692 US Route 6.

A funeral mass will then be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. John the Evangelist Church in Mahopac at 221 East Lake Blvd.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.