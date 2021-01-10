Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Stole More Than $5K From Northern Westchester Macy's, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Dutchess County resident was arrested for allegedly shoplifting more than $5,000 in merchandise from a Northern Westchester Macy's.

Nima Simpson, 31, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, by Yorktown Police for the incident which took place in August 2020, police said.

An investigation found that Simpson stole $5,503 worth of goods from the store, police said.

Simpson, who was charged with grand larceny, turned herself in to police and was released on her own recognizance. 

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 4.

