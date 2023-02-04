Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Kent: Police

A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with its brake lights on at a Mobil gas station located at 1338 NY-52, according to Kent Police.

After approaching the car, officers noticed a woman inside with her head slumped over, and saw that she was holding a glass pipe. When police then knocked on the window to wake her, the woman immediately tried to hide the pipe.

Her efforts were in vain though, as when officers then asked the woman what she had been holding, she admitted it was a crack pipe. Police confirmed this in a search of her car, and also found 11 glassine envelopes of heroin.

The woman, identified as 29-year-old Jordan Tompkins of Waterbury, was then arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a future date.

