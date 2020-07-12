Woman, Man Killed In Separate Area Crashes

Two separate fatal crashes that occurred over the weekend in the area are under investigation.

The first crash took place around 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, on Route 82, near Clove Branch Road in East Fishkill, said Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Watterson.

That investigation revealed that Jenna A. Wilkins, 24, of Hopewell Junction, was walking northbound on an unlit portion of Route 82 when she was struck by a 2007 Hyundai SUV, Watterson said.

Wilkins suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time no charges have been filed and the primary contributing factor in the crash appears to be the actions of the pedestrian, Watterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Dutchess County Medical Examiner, and East Fishkill Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Twaddell at 845-486-3828.

The second fatal crash took place around 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 6, when sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 22 near Smithfield Road in the Town of North East for a report of a serious crash.

An investigation found that James M. Shaughnessy, 52, of Millerton, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup southbound on Route 22 when he lost control of the vehicle, Watterson said.

The vehicle then exited the roadway onto the western shoulder and struck a tree.

Shaughnessy, who was the sole occupant, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

At this time the primary contributing factor in the crash appears to be driver inattention, and the investigation is continuing, Watterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Dutchess County Medical’s Examiner’s Office, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the Millerton and Amenia Fire Departments.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826.

