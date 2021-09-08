Woman Found Dead In Area

Police are asking the public for help in an investigation into the death of a 63-year-old woman in the area.

The woman, identified as Rose M. Mayhew-Moses, age 63, of Saugerties, was found when Ulster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Town of Olive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mayhew-Moses was visiting relatives at the location and may have drowned in a body of water on the property.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact their office at 845-338-3640.

The department is being assisted by:

Ulster County Medical Examiner's Office

District Attorney's Office

New York State Police

Town of Olive Police

Saugerties Police Department

NYC Department of Environmental Protection Police

Olive Fire Department.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

