Woman Charged With Assault For Stabbing Boyfriend In Leg In Area

A woman was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after stabbing her boyfriend in the thigh during the course of an argument.

The Friday, Oct. 30 argument in Dutchess County began in a parking lot in Hyde Park on 98 E. Market St. and continued into the victim's apartment, police said.

According to witnesses, 31-year-old assailant Amanda McArthur ran out of her boyfriend's apartment after the incident and told neighbors that her boyfriend had "fallen on his knife," the Mid Hudson News reported.

Then, police said, McArthur dialed 911 at approximately 1:50 a.m., telling dispatchers that her boyfriend had fallen on a knife and needed assistance.

The 43-year-old man was treated at the scene with a tourniquet to stymie his blood loss, then taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

After Hyde Park Police and New York State Police interviewed witnesses, McArthur was arraigned and sent to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or a $30,000 bail bond.

A full order of protection was also issued on the victim's behalf. McArthur will appear at the Hyde Park Justice Court later this month for sentencing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.