Woman Charged After Multiple Fires At Area Townhouses, State Police Say

A months-long investigation into a rash of fires at townhouses in the area led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman who is facing arson charges, State Police announced.

First responders Dutchess County rushed to the Village at Merrit Park on Jefferson Boulevard in the Village of Fishkill in April, where there were multiple reports of structure fires.

Police said that in total, seven rear back porches, which had paper products being stored for recycling, were set on fire at the 200 Building, 400 Building, and 800 Building, each of which contains 24 apartments.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross assisted displaced residents following the fires.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” New York State Police Capt. John Ryan said at the time. “What would motivate someone to do this is unclear at this time, but we will be working tirelessly to find out who did this and why.”

On Thursday, Sept. 23, State Police announced that the investigation led to the arrest of Bronx resident Inez Feliciano, who allegedly set the fires.

Feliciano was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of second-degree arson and criminal mischief, all felonies.

No motive for the fires has been announced by investigators.

Feliciano was arraigned in the Village of Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail, a $500,000 secure bond, or a $1 million bond.

Following her arrest, a preliminary arson hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.

