Westchester Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

A Westchester man was killed after being hit by a hit-and-run driver while walking in the area.

The 44-year-old Mamaroneck resident was struck and killed around 11:20 p.m., Wednesday, July 21 in the area of 609 Mamaroneck Avenue, authorities said.

Officers responded and immediately rendered aid to the victim before he was transported to Westchester County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, said Mamaroneck PD Lt. Mark Gatta.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit was requested to process the scene of the accident.

Upon completion of an investigation by the Village of Mamaroneck detectives, Jerry Barrios, a 23-year-old resident of Elmsford, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Gatta said.

Barrios was arraigned by the Village of Mamaroneck Court and released on $5,000 cash bail pending a future court date.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

