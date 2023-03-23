Unlucky: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Dumpster In Kent On St. Patrick's Day, Police Say

A woman faces charges after crashing her car into a dumpster while allegedly driving drunk on St. Patrick's Day in the Hudson Valley, police said.

On Friday, March 17, around 10:30 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to Tonianne Drive in Kent for a reported vehicle crash, according to Kent Police.

There, they found that a woman had crashed her gray Honda Accord into a dumpster container.

The woman, identified as 46-year-old Erika Rizzotto of Kent, was then asked by an officer if she had been drinking that evening, to which she replied, "yes," police said.

After conducting sobriety tests, it was determined that Rizzotto had allegedly been driving while intoxicated.

She was then arrested and charged with her first offense of DWI. Rizzotto will appear in court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.