Two Store Clerks Sold Alcohol To Minors In Area, State Police Say

Two store clerks were arrested for selling alcohol to minors in an undercover sting conducted by New York State Police in the area.

Employees at 15 stores were tested by underage volunteers, accompanied by plainclothes troopers, attempting to purchase alcohol on Thursday, Aug. 20.

An employee of Sunoco Gas Station at 3195 State Route 22 in Dover Plains, 60-year-old Khaliluddin Khan, failed the test, and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Dover Court next month.

Also in Dover Plains, 45-year-old Wendy Huzzy of Millbrook was caught selling alcohol to the underage volunteers at Berkshire Wine and Liquor at 3238 State Route 22.Both were charged with the misdemeanor of prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor; their employers could face civil penalties at the hands of the State Liquor Authority.

Similar undercover operations are conducted regularly by State Police in an attempt to curb the sale of alcohol to minors.

