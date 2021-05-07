Two Hospitalized, One Critical, After Crashing Stolen Car During Chase, State Police Say

Two men were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after fleeing from New York State Police troopers in an allegedly stolen vehicle before crashing in the area.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, May 7 on Route 9W in Ulster County in the Town of Lloyd attempted to stop the driver of a 2005 Nissan Sentra after he committed a traffic violation.

The troopers initiated a traffic stop, police said, but as they approached the Nissan, the driver - later identified as 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Anthony Ermo sped away from the scene, prompting a pursuit.

Police said that Ermo proceeded over the Mid-Hudson Bridge into the City of Poughkeepsie before losing control at the intersection of South White Street and Route 44/45, causing the Nissan to overturn and then roll over several times before crashing into a home.

Both Ermo and his passenger, 28-year-old Denzel Williams, of Lloyd, suffered injuries and were trapped inside the vehicle after it came to a rest.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the scene after an emergency call from State Police and were able to extricate Ermo and Williams from the Nissan.

Williams suffered internal injuries in the crash and was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Ermo was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional with minor injuries. After he was treated, he was taken into custody by State Police and transported to their Highland headquarter.

According to police, the preliminary investigation into the crash determined that the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Poughkeepsie.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and charges are pending. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by State Police.

