Tractor-Trailer Carrying Blueberries Overturns On I-84

A tractor-trailer driver transporting blueberries was not injured after losing control of his truck and blocking I-84 for hours.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, in the town of Wawayanda, near the City of Middletown, when the driver rolled the vehicle, blocking several lanes, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the driver was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that rolled over was not injured. New York State Police

The highway was blocked for several hours to remove the vehicle, with traffic getting by on the shoulder of the roadway, state police said.

No tickets were issued.

