Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: I-84 Stretch Closed Due To Protestors
Police & Fire

Tractor-Trailer Carrying Blueberries Overturns On I-84

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A tractor-trailer driver lost control of his vehicle and rolled over on I-84.
A tractor-trailer driver lost control of his vehicle and rolled over on I-84. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A tractor-trailer driver transporting blueberries was not injured after losing control of his truck and blocking I-84 for hours.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, in the town of Wawayanda, near the City of Middletown, when the driver rolled the vehicle, blocking several lanes, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the driver was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that rolled over was not injured.

New York State Police

The highway was blocked for several hours to remove the vehicle, with traffic getting by on the shoulder of the roadway, state police said.

No tickets were issued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.