Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog.

Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9.

The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from a Town of Kent Dog Control officer about a "severely neglected" older Maltese dog named Buster, who was found loose on Route 52 in Kent.

The dog was taken to the Carmel Animal Hospital and was found to have "extremely long nails curling into the pads and other digits, matted dirty hair with putrid odor, large clumps of hair missing, and severe dental disease," the PCSPCA said.

The PCSPCA later learned that Parrish is Buster's owner, according to the report.

Authorities said Buster received medical treatment, and he is "resting comfortably."

