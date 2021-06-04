Three Residential Burglaries, Two Stolen Vehicles Under Investigation In Area

Investigations are underway into multiple burglaries and alleged thefts of vehicles in the area recent days.

Dutchess County Sheriff Capt. John Watterson issued an alert on Thursday, June 3 as his office investigates reports of three recent residential burglaries and two stolen vehicles that were taken from the Cramer Road area in the Town of LaGrange.

Watterson said that the investigation into the burglaries and thefts is ongoing, and anyone with information has been asked to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff Office’s Detective Bureau by calling 845-605-3820 or the tip line at (845) 605-2583.

Tips can also be emailed to dcsotips@gmail.com anonymously.

Following the recent rash of break-ins, Watterson and the Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to residents to "lock their doors, make sure their outside lights are working, not leave ladders outside, and make sure any security cameras on their property are working correctly.”

No further information can be released, investigators said, as the investigation continues.

