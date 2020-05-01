Three Men Nabbed For Armed Robbery In Area, Police Say

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in the area.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Monday, April 27, when the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded to 6 Hooker Avenue for a reported robbery at gunpoint, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Steven Minard.

When officers responded to Hooker Avenue -- Sam's Food Mart -- and began investigating the robbery, a K-9 officer on the scene led officers to 53 South Clinton Street, at the same time a 911 hang-up call was received from that address, Minard said.

Officers investigating the robbery headed to Clinton Street where they found Richard Johannes, 23, of City of Poughkeepsie, who had active warrants for his arrest for several crimes, including robbery.

The following investigation led to the arrest of two additional men allegedly connected to the robbery, police said.

Those arrested included:

Johannes, was charged with robbery in the first degree and several active warrants.

Nijulon J. Smith, 21, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was charged with robbery in the first degree;

D’Shaun W. Douglas, 19, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was charged with robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of stolen property.

All three were arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County jail.

