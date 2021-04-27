Thefts, Attempted Burglary Reported In Area

Law enforcement officials in Dutchess County are cautioning about a recent rash of thefts and burglaries that have been reported.

An alert was issued by Dutchess County Sheriff Capt. John Watterson as his office investigates several larcenies from vehicles, three thefts of actual vehicles, and an attempted burglary all reported in the areas of Amenia and Millerton.

Watterson said that each of the incidents happened either late at night or in the early hours, with each case resulting from vehicle owners not locking their doors, including the three stolen vehicles, all of which had key fobs inside.

The attempted burglary occurred at Elizabeth’s Jewelry Store on Route 44 in Millerton late on Thursday, April 22. During that attempt, Watterson said that damage was done to the building, but no entry was gained.

It is believed that the suspect fled the jewelry store once an alarm sounded. The attempted burglary is not believed to be related to the other incidents.

According to investigators, the thefts are believed to be part of a large, organized, out-of-state crime ring, and the suspects involved should be considered armed and dangerous.

Watterson said that no suspect description is available, though new information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to warn residents to always lock their vehicles, never leave valuables or the keys/fob inside, never leave the vehicle running unattended, and never confront the perpetrator(s) yourself as they should be considered armed and dangerous,” Watterson said.

“If you observe a suspicious person or someone attempting to commit one of these thefts, please call 911 immediately and let law enforcement handled the matter.”

The rash of thefts is under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Brian Wilber by calling (845) 486-3826 or emailing BWilber@dutchessny.gov.

