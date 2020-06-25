Teenage Virgin Islands Murder Suspect Nabbed In Area

A teenager wanted for murder in the United States Virgin Islands was arrested this week in the area.

Jerome Wallace, 19, was apprehended in Dutchess County on Wednesday, June 24 in Fishkill on an active arrest warrant out of the Virgin Islands for murder and various other charges.

Wallace was tracked down and arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson said.

Following his arrest, Wallace was arraigned in Dutchess County Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

According to Anderson, Wallace is currently charged in St. Thomas with murder, assault, firearms possession, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy.

No additional details on the case were released. Extradition proceedings are pending.

