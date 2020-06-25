Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ID Released For Man, 72, Killed In Fiery I-84 Crash
Police & Fire

Teenage Virgin Islands Murder Suspect Nabbed In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Photo Credit: Matt H. Wade via Wikipedia

A teenager wanted for murder in the United States Virgin Islands was arrested this week in the area.

Jerome Wallace, 19, was apprehended in Dutchess County on Wednesday, June 24 in Fishkill on an active arrest warrant out of the Virgin Islands for murder and various other charges.

Wallace was tracked down and arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson said. 

Following his arrest, Wallace was arraigned in Dutchess County Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

According to Anderson, Wallace is currently charged in St. Thomas with murder, assault, firearms possession, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy.

No additional details on the case were released. Extradition proceedings are pending. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.