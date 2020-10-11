Teen Shot Multiple Times On Busy Area Street

A teen was shot multiple times while standing on a busy area street overnight.

The incident took place around 10:12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, in the area of Hooker Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie, said City of Poughkeepsie Police Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

According to Clark, officers responded to the area after the department received multiple 911 calls regarding a man shot in the area.

Once on the scene, officers located a 17-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, Clark added.

The teen was transported to Vassar Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, he is expected to survive, Clark said.

Evidence at the scene shows that the victim had been standing on the sidewalk in that area as a vehicle approached.

When the victim began walking towards the vehicle shots began being fired at him from inside the vehicle, Clark said.

The victim was struck and fell to the ground, the vehicle, a white sedan, sped away.

During an investigation, officers found a handgun a short distance from the victim.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

