Suspect On Loose After Teen Shot At Busy Intersection In Area

A midday murder suspect is on the run after fatally shooting a teenager near a busy Hudson Valley intersection.

Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to the intersection of North Clinton Street and Main Street shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 when gunshots rang out.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old teenager - whose name has not been released - who had been shot in the head.

The teen was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect, who fled on foot on Clinton Street, was described as being an African American man who was approximately 6-foot wearing a blue mask, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. Anyone with information on the murder has been asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department by calling (845) 451-7577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.