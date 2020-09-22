Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County
Police & Fire

Suspect On Loose After Teen Shot At Busy Intersection In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A teenager was shot and killed at the intersection of North Clinton Street and Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.
A teenager was shot and killed at the intersection of North Clinton Street and Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A midday murder suspect is on the run after fatally shooting a teenager near a busy Hudson Valley intersection.

Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to the intersection of North Clinton Street and Main Street shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 when gunshots rang out.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old teenager - whose name has not been released - who had been shot in the head.

The teen was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect, who fled on foot on Clinton Street, was described as being an African American man who was approximately 6-foot wearing a blue mask, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. Anyone with information on the murder has been asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department by calling (845) 451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.