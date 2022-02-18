Suspect Nabbed In Serious Hudson Valley Assault, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted at a Hudson Valley storage facility.

The assault took place in Dutchess County around 8:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at the EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Hicks said the suspect, who has not been identified by police, was taken into custody without incident when troopers arrived at the scene.

The male victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Beacon Voluntary Ambulance services with serious injuries, Hicks said.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

