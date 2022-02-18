Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NY State Trooper Sues Cuomo, Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Serious Hudson Valley Assault, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill
The EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted at a Hudson Valley storage facility.

The assault took place in Dutchess County around 8:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at the EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Hicks said the suspect, who has not been identified by police, was taken into custody without incident when troopers arrived at the scene.

The male victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Beacon Voluntary Ambulance services with serious injuries, Hicks said.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.