Suspect Nabbed In Armed Robbery At Area Gas Station

Detectives have apprehended a man who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at an area gas station, police said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 in n Dutchess County, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received reports of an armed robbery that took place at Chestnut Mobil on South Road.

Police said that the suspect approached the gas station clerk, passing a note that stated he had a weapon, demanding cash from the registers.

The suspect - later identified as Poughkeepsie resident Michael Morris - took off with $380 in cash, fleeing on foot from the gas station.

The investigation eventually led detectives to Morris, who was identified and located in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Morris, 30, was taken into custody without further incident and charged with third-degree robbery.

Morris was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Monday, June 22 to respond to the charge.

