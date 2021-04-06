Suspect Nabbed For Armed Robbery At Area Store, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars without bail after allegedly robbing a convenience store with a gun.

Ulster County resident Alberto Rodriquez was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, April 4, after Saugerties Police received a complaint from the Speedy Mart located at 317 Main St., that they had been robbed by a man armed with a gun, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

A Saugerties police officer who was in the area of the store at the time of the robbery spotted a man, later identified as Rodriquez, age 53, of Saugerties, and quickly took him into custody without incident, Sinagra said.

The store clerk told officers that a Hispanic male had entered the establishment in a visibly intoxicated condition and attempted to purchase two cans of beer. The store clerk stated that he refused to sell alcohol to the man because he was intoxicated, the chief said.

The store clerk told officers that is when Rodriquez when into his backpack and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk, telling the clerk he was going to give him the beer, before running out of the store with the two cans of beer, Sinagra said.

The weapon was located on Rodriquez in a holster and tuned out to be a replica of a 9mm pistol.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Robbery

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

